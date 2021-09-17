Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Size 2019 – Huge Growth Opportunities & Expansion till 2023

Segmentation Overview Pulp & Paper Chemicals

The global pulp & paper chemicals market has been segmented by type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into bleaching & deinking chemicals, polymers, fillers & coatings, pulping chemicals, and specialty additives.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into pulp, paperboard & tissue, printing & writing and general purpose.

Based on region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global pulp & paper chemicals are

BASF SE (Germany),

Kemira (Finland), Ashland (US),

Clariant (Switzerland), Ecolab (US),

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd (Japan),

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. (Japan),

Applied Chemicals International Group (Switzerland),

Solenis (US), and

SEIKO PMC CORPORATION (Japan).

Intended Audience

Pulp & Paper Chemicals manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Pulp & Paper Chemicals

Paper & Pulp Producers

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Paper Recyclers

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the global pulp & paper chemicals market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2017 due to a flourishing packaging industry and presence of large number of end-use industries in developing nations such as India and China. The growth of print media, especially, in India is expected to further drive the demand for pulp and paper processing chemicals in the region. In addition, the flourishing e-commerce in the Asia-Pacific market is expected to further augment the demand during the forecast period.

North America is the second-largest market for pulp & paper chemicals owing to the increasing demand paperboard in packaging applications. The European market for pulp & paper chemicals is expected to grow as a result of rising demand from the Eastern European countries and increasing use of recycled paper. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to exhibit considerable growth during the review period due to expanding paper industry in the regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 World Population In Major Regions (2016–2030)

Table 2 Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market, By Region, 2016–2023

Table 3 North America: Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 4 Europe: Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific: Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 7 Middle East & Africa: Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 6 Latin America: Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 8 Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Type Market, By Region, 2016–2023

Table 9 North America: Pulp & Paper Chemicals Type Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 10 Europe: Pulp & Paper Chemicals Type Market, By Country, 2016–2023

To be Continue…

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market In 2018, By Country (%)

FIGURE 6 Global Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market, 2016–2023,

To be Continue…

