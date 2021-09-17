Real Estate Market research by focusing on Growth & Key Business Strategies

The real estate industry’s market consists of the sales of real estate services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent, lease and allow the use of buildings and/or land. The industry also includes managing real estate for others, selling, renting and buying real estate for others and appraising real estate.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global real estate market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global real estate market. Africa was the smallest region in the global real estate market.

Blockchain is emerging as a technology to eliminate hidden costs and inefficiencies in the housing market. Blockchain is a record-keeping technology functioning as the encrypted register of digital data. It can encode a property with a unique identifier, and is thus capable of recording the movement of asset from one owner to the next. Real estate is a document-intensive business, and a distributed blockchain ledger can consolidate mortgage, escrow and deed transfer record-keeping, and can also allow automated accommodation of contingent events in the terms of contracts. This helps in expediting real estate transactions, reducing fraud and offering total transparency. In July 2016, Sweden became the first western country to explore the use of blockchain for real estate. The Republic of Georgia, Honduras and Brazil have also announced pilot programs for blockchain in real estate.

What the report features:

Markets Covered: Real Estate Rental, Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Residential Buildings And Dwellings Rental Services, Non-Residential Buildings Rental Services, Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Rental Services, Other Rental Services, Residential Buildings And Dwellings Brokers, Non-Residential Buildings Brokers, Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Brokers, Other Brokers

Companies Mentioned: CBRE Group, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, New World Development Company Limited, Colliers International, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, real estate indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Real Estate Market Characteristics

4. Real Estate Market Product Analysis

5. Real Estate Market Supply Chain

6. Real Estate Market Customer Information

7. Real Estate Market Trends And Strategies

8. Real Estate Market Size And Growth

9. Real Estate Market Regional Analysis

10. Real Estate Market Segmentation

11. Real Estate Market Segments

12. Real Estate Market Metrics

13. Asia-Pacific Real Estate Market

14. Western Europe Real Estate Market

15. Eastern Europe Real Estate Market

16. North America Real Estate Market

17. South America Real Estate Market

18. Middle East Real Estate Market

19. Africa Real Estate Market

20. Real Estate Market Competitive Landscape

21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Real Estate Market

22. Market Background: Services Market

23. Recommendations

24. Appendix

25. Copyright And Disclaimer

