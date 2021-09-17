SECURE EMAIL GATEWAY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Secure Email Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secure Email Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.
Secure email gateways are software, appliances, or hosted services that can be deployed at the mail server or simple mail transfer protocol (SMTP) gateway level to filter out spams, viruses, phishing/spear-phishing attacks, and other malware from the messaging traffic. Data loss prevention (DLP) and email encryption are also often part of a complete secure email gateway solution.
The cloud-based secure email gateway will account for major shares of the encrypted email service market throughout the forecast period. Consequently, the rising popularity and adoption of cloud computing will drive the growth of this product segment in the secure email gateway market.
The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the encrypted email service market throughout the forecast period. Due to the strong presence of the US in this region, the secure email gateway market will grow in the Americas.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Symantec
Mimecast Services
Proofpoint
Raytheon (Forcepoint)
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-based
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom and IT
Healthcare
Government Sector
Media and Entertainment
Banking and Insurance
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Secure Email Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Secure Email Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
