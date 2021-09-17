SHAVING LOTIONS AND CREAMS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
This report studies the global market size of Shaving Lotions and Creams in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Shaving Lotions and Creams in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Shaving Lotions and Creams market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Shaving cream or shaving foam is a frothy cosmetic cream applied to body hair, usually facial hair, to facilitate shaving.
The pre-shave segment dominated the market, with a market share of 58%.
Hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for 45% of the market share. Stores like Walmart, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s stock numerous shaving products, giving consumers a wide range of options to select.
Europe dominated the market during with a market share of around 35%.
In 2017, the global Shaving Lotions and Creams market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Shaving Lotions and Creams market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Shaving Lotions and Creams include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Shaving Lotions and Creams include
Gillette
Beiersdorf
Unilever
L’Oreal
Colgate-Palmolive
Energizer Holdings
Godrej
Johnson & Johnson
Perio
Super-Max
Taylor of Old Bond Street
Acqua di Parma
AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories
Bold for Men
Castle Forbes
Market Size Split by Type
Aftershave
Pre-shave
Market Size Split by Application
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Drugstores
Online Retails
Independent Retailers and Discounters
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Shaving Lotions and Creams market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Shaving Lotions and Creams market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Shaving Lotions and Creams manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Shaving Lotions and Creams with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Shaving Lotions and Creams submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shaving Lotions and Creams are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Shaving Lotions and Creams market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
