Switchgear Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis
Market segment by Regions/Countries
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
Switchgear is the combination of electrical disconnect switches, fuses or circuit breakers used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment.
One of the basic functions of switchgear is protection, which is interruption of short-circuit and overload fault currents while maintaining service to unaffected circuits. Switchgear also provides isolation of circuits from power supplies. Besides, switchgear is also used to enhance system availability by allowing more than one source to feed a load.
The key players
ABB
Hyosung
Alstom
CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Hitachi
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Eaton
General Electric
Toshiba
Mitsubishi Electric
Powell Industries
TE Connectivity
Larsen and Toubro
Elektrobudowa
Zpue
Lucy Electric
Hawker Siddeley Switchgear
Sel
Market segment by Type
< 1 kV
1-36 kV
36-72.5 kV
> 72.5 kV
Market segment by Application
Transmission and Distribution Utilities
Manufacturing and Process Industries
Commercial and Residential Infrastructure
The study objectives
- To analyze global Switchgear status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Switchgear development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Years considered to estimate the market size of Switchgear
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
