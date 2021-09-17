Reportocean.com “Global Cloud Security Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Cloud Security Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global cloud security market is expected to grow from USD 4.68 million 2017 to USD 13.88 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.80%.

“Burgeoning popularity of cloud infrastructure is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of cloud security market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are burgeoning popularity of cloud infrastructure, growing data breaches and cyber security threats, enforcement of standard industry regulations, and increasing government initiatives and emergence of smart cities. However, some factors such as lack of trust on third party cloud service providers, and risk associated with information loss may hinder the market growth. The global cloud security market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as rise in the adoption of advanced cloud security solutions in healthcare and bfsi, increasing adoption of cloud infrastructure by smes, and industry wide collaborations and partnerships to tackle emerging threats. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to increased complexity due to the virtualized infrastructure, and evolving nature of security threats. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global cloud security market market.

On the basis of industry, the global cloud security market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

On the basis of geography, the global cloud security market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Avanan, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global cloud security market”

The key players profiled in the global cloud security market are Avanan, Inc., CA Technology, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., CipherCloud, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Imperva, Inc., International Business Machines?Corporation, McAfee LLC, Qualys, Inc., Sophos PLC, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc., and Zscaler, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global cloud security market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global cloud security market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global cloud security market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global cloud security market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global cloud security market.

