The Internet of Things (IoT) Agriculture Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Agriculture Market was valued US$ 6.30 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 25 by 2026, at CAGR of 18.8% during forecast period.

Internet of Things (IoT) plays a vital role in agriculture. IoT based farming is an emerging concept, because IoT sensors are capable of providing various information about their agriculture field by monitoring environmental factors to improve the yield from efficient crops.

Some of the factors like, increasing demand for food by large population, increasing need of plant and soil monitoring along with government support for adopting new technologies are driving the growth of Global Internet of Things (IoT) Agriculture Market.

Incorporation of navigation systems into agricultural machinery and equipment has led to their specific movement and application in the field. Use of IoT in agriculture was restricted to large farm operations that could invest in the IT infrastructure and other technology resources. However, with the rapid advancements in technology, the application of IoT in agriculture sector has gradually moved to farming cooperatives and small-scale farms as well.

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture (IoTAg) represents the use of technology wherein agricultural planning and operations becomes connected in ways previously impossible if it were not for advances in sensors, communications, data analytics and other areas.

North America held the largest market share in 2016 and is also projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Government investments to improve crop yield along with rise in research for crop variability and sustainability has further boosted demand for IoT in agriculture and is expected to grow further as well in upcoming years.

Key players operated in market include Deere & Company (U.S.), Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), Leica Geosystems (Switzerland), Raven Industries (US), Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), AG Junction, Inc. (U.S.), Agco Corporation (US), Precision Planting Inc. (US), The Climate Corporation (US).

Scope of Global Internet of Things (IoT) Agriculture Market:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Agriculture Market by Type:

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouses

Others

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Agriculture Market by Offerings:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Agriculture Market by Application:

Precision Farming Application

Livestock Monitoring Applications

Fish Farming Applications

Smart Greenhouse Applications

Others

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Agriculture Market by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

