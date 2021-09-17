The Online Movie Rental Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Online Movie Rental Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The Online Movie Rental market in India is at a nascent stage. The market is estimated at INR 601 mn in 2008 and shows huge potential due to a large untapped consumer base. The changing perceptions of people towards entertainment along with a rise in their disposable income and internet usage have driven the market.

The report begins with a market overview section that provides an insight into the existing market as well as the estimated market size and growth. The size and growth of the subscriber base has also been added. This is followed by the business model section which delves into the analysis of the operational model of such businesses along with their basic cost and revenue structure.

An analysis of the drivers explain the factors for growth of the industry including increasing number of movies released annually, increasing penetration of TV’s and DVD players, rising income levels, rise in internet usage, increasing credit card usage, rising movie ticket prices and cost sensitive consumers and willingness of people to spend on entertainment. The key challenges of the market include stiff competition from the unorganized sector, easy availability of movies, capital intensive industry, low pricing of VCDs and DVDs and reach restricted to metro cities. Key trends in the market have also been analyzed which includes emergence of different operation modes, high-end customer service and promotional activities and offline counters to leverage on brand value.

The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the industry and includes a detailed profile of the major players in the market including their product line and offerings. Key developments in this sector have also been highlighted.

