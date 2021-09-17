Triclosan Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand- Analysis to 2025

Global Triclosan market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Triclosan.

This report researches the worldwide Triclosan market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Triclosan breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Kumar Organic

Vivimed Labs

Dev Impex

Spectrum Chemical

Pierre Fabre

Buntech

Salicylates and Chemical

Suraj Impex

Equalchem

Sino Lion

Jiangsu Huanxin

Hunan Lijie

Shandong Aoyou

Xian MEHECO

Xiangyun Group

Yichang Yongnuo

Triclosan Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Triclosan Breakdown Data by Application

Cosmetics

Paints

Disinfection and Medical

Other

Triclosan Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Triclosan Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Triclosan capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Triclosan manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Table of Contents

Global Triclosan Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Triclosan Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Triclosan Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Triclosan Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cosmetics

1.5.3 Paints

1.5.4 Disinfection and Medical

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Triclosan Production

2.1.1 Global Triclosan Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Triclosan Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Triclosan Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Triclosan Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Triclosan Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Triclosan Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Triclosan Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Triclosan Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Triclosan Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Triclosan Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Triclosan Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Triclosan Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Triclosan Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Triclosan

8.1.4 Triclosan Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Kumar Organic

8.2.1 Kumar Organic Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Triclosan

8.2.4 Triclosan Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Vivimed Labs

8.3.1 Vivimed Labs Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Triclosan

8.3.4 Triclosan Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Dev Impex

8.4.1 Dev Impex Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Triclosan

8.4.4 Triclosan Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Spectrum Chemical

8.5.1 Spectrum Chemical Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Triclosan

8.5.4 Triclosan Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Pierre Fabre

8.6.1 Pierre Fabre Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Triclosan

8.6.4 Triclosan Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Buntech

8.7.1 Buntech Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Triclosan

8.7.4 Triclosan Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Salicylates and Chemical

8.8.1 Salicylates and Chemical Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Triclosan

8.8.4 Triclosan Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Suraj Impex

8.9.1 Suraj Impex Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Triclosan

……Continued

