UK Travel Insurance Market 2019: By Coverwise, Nationwide, Lloyds Bank, Barclays, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Halifax, HSBC, Virgin Money, First Direct, Santander, Staysure, Saga, Holidaysafe

“UK Travel Insurance: Distribution and Marketing 2017”, report explores consumer purchasing behavior and how consumer preferences are changing over time. It explores what is most influential to customers when purchasing a policy and also reveals the most popular providers in the market. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the travel market over the next few years.

Companies Mentioned:

Aviva

Insure & Go

AXA

Direct Line

LV=

Admiral

Columbus

Alpha

AllClear

Coverwise

Nationwide

Lloyds Bank

Barclays

NatWest

Royal Bank of Scotland

Halifax

HSBC

Virgin Money

First Direct

Santander

Staysure

Saga

Holidaysafe

Goodtogoinsurance.com

Avanti

Go Travel Insurance

AGE UK

Direct Travel Insurance

Multitrip.com

The AA

Comparethemarket.com

Confused.com

GoCompare.com

Moneysupermarket.com

Post Office

Thomas Cook

American Express

Tesco Bank

Debenhams

M&S Bank

ASDA

Sainsbury’s

Thomson

EasyJet

Customers are now utilizing a variety of channels to purchase their travel insurance, with the market share of insurers and price comparison sites coming under threat from other channels. There is a high level of competition within the travel insurance market; no provider has a market share that exceeds 8.2%. Consumer purchasing behavior continues to shift towards the use of online platforms. In order to remain competitive and grow their market share, providers need to develop their online presence. In particular this will involve making these platforms easy to use via mobile devices, as consumers are beginning to adopt this method.

Scope

– 85% of consumers purchased travel insurance in the last 12 months prior to traveling.

– The travel insurance market is becoming increasingly competitive, with consumers purchasing through a greater variety of channels.

– 26% of consumers undertook no pre-purchase activity.

Reasons to buy

– Understand consumer purchasing decisions and how these will influence the market over the next few years.

– Improve customer engagement by recognizing what is most important to them and how insurers can adapt their products and services to meet their needs.

– Discover which providers lead the way in the travel insurance space, and how providers are revolutionizing the market through new innovations.

– Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing behaviors.

