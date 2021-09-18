3d Printing Plastics Market to 2025 – Global Industry to increasing demand from the Aerospace and Defense industry

Plastic is the most common 3D printing material that designers are using the outmost. The 3D printing has a large impact on the automotive industry due to recent advances in additive manufacturing (AM). Materials such as, ABS filament is the most commonly used 3D printing plastic, which is widely used in the mobile phone cases, bodywork of cars, and appliances. The ABS material is a thermoplastic and contains a base of elastomers based on polybutadiene that makes it more flexible, and resistant to shocks. Other materials such as, PLA, also known as Polylactic acid is the easiest materials to print, photopolymer, and others.

The 3D printing plastics market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to increasing demand from the healthcare industry and growing demand in manufacturing activities across the globe. However, increased use in aerospace & defense, automotive, and electrical & electronics industries is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the 3D printing plastics market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Arkema,

BASF SE,

Stratasys Ltd.,

3D Systems, Inc.,

Oxford Performance Materials,

CRP SERVICE S.r.l.,

Royal DSM,

ENVISIONTEC, INC.,

Evonik Industries AG,

Materialise

The global 3D printing plastics market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and end user. On the basis of type, the 3D printing plastics market is segmented as, PLA, polyamide, ABS, photopolymer, and others. Based on the form, the market is classified as, powder, liquid/ink, and filament. On the basis of end user, the 3D printing plastics market is categorized as, electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of 3d Printing Plastics market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of 3d Printing Plastics market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of 3d Printing Plastics market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the 3d Printing Plastics market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the 3d Printing Plastics market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the 3d Printing Plastics market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the 3d Printing Plastics market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the 3d Printing Plastics market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting 3d Printing Plastics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.