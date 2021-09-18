Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the outstanding players AB Volvo, Daimler AG., Robert Bosch GmbH, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

Artificial intelligence in transportation helps the transportation companies to ensure public safety for their service. Artificial Intelligence in transportation makes use of various concepts like deep learning, computer vision, and context awareness to know the way the drivers handle their resources. The global artificial intelligence in the transportation market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing popularity of the autonomous vehicle. Various organizations are using AI in transportation solutions for data collection and decision making. The growing use of autonomous vehicles, and need to control the operational costs are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of artificial intelligence in transportation market whereas failure in performance is the major factor that is expected to slow down the growth of this market.

Some of the key players influencing the artificial intelligence in transportation market are AB Volvo, Daimler AG., Robert Bosch GmbH, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Aimotive, Third Space Auto Ltd., MOMENTA, and Xevo among others.

A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market is provided in the report. This section includes company profiles of market key players. The profiles include contact information, gross, capacity, product details of each firm, price, and cost.

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

An off-the-shelf report on Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The “Global Artificial intelligence in Transportation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the artificial intelligence in transportation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global artificial intelligence in transportation market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, application, process, and geography. The global artificial intelligence in transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the artificial intelligence in transportation market.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Revenue by Product

4.3 Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Breakdown Data by End User

