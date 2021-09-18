Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts

Artificial intelligence in transportation helps the transportation companies to ensure public safety for their service. Artificial Intelligence in transportation makes use of various concepts like deep learning, computer vision, and context awareness to know the way the drivers handle their resources. The global artificial intelligence in the transportation market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing popularity of the autonomous vehicle. Various organizations are using AI in transportation solutions for data collection and decision making. The growing use of autonomous vehicles, and need to control the operational costs are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of artificial intelligence in transportation market whereas failure in performance is the major factor that is expected to slow down the growth of this market.

Some of the key players influencing the artificial intelligence in transportation market are AB Volvo, Daimler AG., Robert Bosch GmbH, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Aimotive, Third Space Auto Ltd., MOMENTA, and Xevo among others.

Get sample copy of report @

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003897

The report provides a detailed overview of the artificial intelligence in transportation industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence in transportation market based on by offering, technology, application, and process. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall artificial intelligence in transportation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting artificial intelligence in transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the artificial intelligence in transportation market.

Purchase this [email protected]:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003897

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Analysis- Global Analysis Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Offering Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Technology Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Process Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]