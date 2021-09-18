Automated Parking Management Systems Market Key Driver, Future Opportunity Assessment and Competitor Analysis To 2027

Automated parking management system consists of hardware and software components that provide assistance in optimizing management of vehicle parking. These are the mechanical systems that help in minimizing the volume required for parking the cars. The automated parking management system market is experiencing a high demand for a more efficient solution due to the increasing demand for safe and efficient parking solutions, especially in urban areas.

The companies providing these parking systems are focusing on providing more efficient and safe parking solutions with aim of attracting more customers and subsequently increase their revenues. Factors such a the surge in the number of vehicle production and lack of parking space especially in metro areas are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. The high cost of automated solutions and its maintenance is anticipated to restrict the market growth in the coming years.

The “Global Automated Parking Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automated parking management system market industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global automated parking management system market with detailed market segmentation by automation type, system component, technology, end-user, and geography. The global automated parking management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automated parking management system market.

Also, key market players influencing the automated parking management system market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the automated parking management system market are Skyline Parking AG, Citylift, Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., Unitronics, Dayang Parking Co. Ltd., Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd., Automotion Parking Systems, EITO&GLOBAL Inc., Parkmatic TM, and Konnectshift Technologies, Inc. among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the automated parking management system market industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automated parking management system market based on automation type, system component, technology, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automated parking management system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting automated parking management system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 AUTOMATED PARKING MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 OVERVIEW

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1 Automated Parking Management Systems Market – By Automation type

3.2.2 Automated Parking Management Systems Market – By System Component

3.2.3 Automated Parking Management Systems Market – By Technology

3.2.4 Automated Parking Management Systems Market – By End-user

3.2.5 Automated Parking Management Systems Market – By Region

3.2.5.1 By Countries

3.2.6 PEST Analysis

3.2.6.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.2.6.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.2.6.3 Asia Pacific (APAC) – PEST Analysis

3.2.6.4 Middle East & Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

3.2.6.5 South America (SAM)- PEST Analysis

Continue…

