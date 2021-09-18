Plasticizers Market Infrastructure Growth and Development by 2027 | Top Key Players – AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd, BASF SE

The “Global Plasticizers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of plasticizers market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global plasticizers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Plasticizers are added in order to improve plasticity or decrease viscosity of the plasticized material. Addition of this polymer additive causes reduction in the cohesive intermolecular forces and improves flexibility, softness and workability of the material. Mostly plasticizers are added to PVC to impart durability and flexibility to it.

Top Key Players:

AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd, BASF SE, DIC CORPORATION, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Eplasticizerson Mobil Corporation, Kao Corporation, LG Chem., NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, UPC Group.

The reports cover key developments in the plasticizers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global plasticizers market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based type, the market is segmented as phthalates, terephthalates, trimellitates, epoxides, phosphates, sebacates, extenders, aliphatic dibasic esters, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as flooring & wall, film & sheet coverings, wires & cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global plasticizers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The report analyzes factors affecting plasticizers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the plasticizers market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key plasticizers companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

