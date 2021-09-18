China Card Edge Connectors Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the China Card Edge Connectors market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Card Edge Connectors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Card Edge Connectors market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Card Edge Connectors development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Card Edge Connectors by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in China market include

Molex Incorporated (The U.S.)

TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland)

Amphenol Corporation (The U.S.)

Cinch Connectivity Solutions (The U.S.)

The 3M Company (The U.S.)

HARTING Technology Group (Germany)

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (The U.S.)

AVX Corporation (The U.S.)

Kycon, Inc. (The U.S.)

Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. (Japan)

CW Industries(The U.S.)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Republic of Ireland)

FCI/Amphenol (The U.S.)

Samtec (The U.S.)

CONEC Electronic Components GmbH (Germany)

Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,

South China

East China

Southwest China

Northeast China

North China

Central China

Northwest China

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

2.54 mm pitch card edge socket

3.96 mm pitch card edge socket

4 mm pitch card edge socket

On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers

measurement devices

communications equipment

control equipment

exchangers

measurement equipment

medical equipment

gaming machines

