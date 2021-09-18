Connected Aircraft Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Overview of Connected Aircraft Market

Global Connected Aircraft Market valued approximately USD 2.95 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025. This lucrative market growth is driven by rising need for improved operational efficiency, increasing number of aircraft deliveries, increasing focus on airline & passenger safety. Moreover, airline companies are rapidly focusing on reducing maintenance time and enhance passenger travel experience which is anticipated create potential growth opportunities in the market.

Connected Aircraft Market Key Segments

By Type:

– Systems

– Satellite Communication Systems

– Data Management Systems

– Others

– Solutions

– Fuel Monitoring System

– Flight Management Systems

– Electronic Flight Bags

– Aircraft Monitoring & Communication Systems

– Passengers & Crew Connectivity Systems

By Application:

– Communication

– Fixed-Wing Aircraft

– Rotary-Wing Aircraft

– Military

– Fixed-Wing Aircraft

– Rotary-Wing Aircraft

By Connectivity:

– Inflight Connectivity

– Air-to-Ground Connectivity

– Aircraft-To-Aircraft Connectivity

By Frequency Band:

– Ka-Band

– Ku-Band

– L-Band

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Connected Aircraft Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Connected Aircraft Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Connected Aircraft Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Connected Aircraft Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance-Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Connected Aircraft Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Connected Aircraft Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance-Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Connected Aircraft Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Connected Aircraft Market, by Regional Analysis

7.1. Connected Aircraft Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

7.2. North America Connected Aircraft Market Snapshot

7.3. Europe Connected Aircraft Market Snapshot

7.4. Asia Connected Aircraft Market Snapshot

7.5. Latin America Connected Aircraft Market Snapshot

7.6. Rest of The World

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.1.6. Research Assumptiont

