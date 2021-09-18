Data Governance Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, In-Depth Analysis, Development Stages, Expansion Policies and Future Growth 2022

Data Governance Market Report Covers Historical market trends, market dynamics, forecast, market value by region as well as by segmentation, country-level analysis for each market segment, key player’s market share analysis and market factor analysis

Market Highlights:

Data governance is a control system that make sure that the data access by automated processes encounters exact standards, for instance a business rule and data integrity restraints in the data model. The data governor procedures data quality observing against production data to communicate inaccuracies in data back to operational team members for remedial action. Data governance states to the general management of the accessibility, safety and, usability of the data employed in an enterprise. Data governance is a set of practices that guarantees that important data assets are properly managed all over the enterprise. Data governance increases the confidence and consistency in the decision making within the organization, it also helps in maximizing the income generation potential of the data and minimizing the re work. The demand for Data governance is witnessing exponential progress, primarily because nearly every technological domain necessitates well distributed managed services.

The services being offered must fit seamlessly into the customer’s location. The requirement to meet the regulations & agreement has driven the market for the data governance, organizations needs to improve and endure the strategic risk management it has also powered the growth of the data governance solutions. The data governance requires the varying structure of regulatory policies and data address validation which are the major constraints of the data governance solution and services. The issues related to the quality is also the major restraining factor of the data governance.

Major Key Players

Alation Inc.(U.S.) ,

Data3Sixty Inc.(U.S.)

Reltio Inc. (U.S.),

Global Data Excellence (Switzerland),

Magnitude Software, Inc.(U.S.),

Informatica (U.S.),

SAP SE(Germany),

Alfresco Software Inc.(U.S.),

International Business Machines(IBM)(U.S.),

Symantec Corporation(U.S.)

According to MRFR, The Global Data Governance Market is expected to grow US~$ 2 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of ~18%.

Industry News

ONC Focuses on Data Governance with Patient Matching Framework. The ONC’s new patient matching and identification framework puts a strong emphasis on the importance of data governance and quality. The patient demographic data quality toolkit claims to address a serious and pervasive problem in health information management (medical errors caused by incorrect patient information). The ONC community of practice analysed available frameworks and selected CMMI institute’s Data Management Maturity (DMM) model as the baseline for developing the PDDQ framework of best practice.

Data and the cloud will transform every business. Erwin data Modeler, is announcing a data governance module in addition to their existing suite of data modeling, enterprise architecture and business process modeling tools. The first release of the data governance tool is benefiting from the strong metadata repository acquired from Corso and is delivering business glossary, data discovery, governance process and collaboration.

Segmentation:

The Global Data Governance market has been segmented on the basis of, Components, Function, deployment, Application Industry and geography. On the basis of Components the Data Governance market is segmented as, Solution, Services, Support maintenance. Data Governance Segmented on the basis Function Operations & IT, Legal, Finance. Data Governance segmented on the basis of Deployment such as On Premise and On Cloud. On the basis of Organization Data Governance market is segmented by Applications Sales and Marketing, Product and process management, Risk Management and among others. On the basis of Industry Data Governance market segmented into IT and Telecom Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare, Government and among others. On the basis of geography it has been segmented in North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis;

North America is likely to grip the largest market share and dominate the data governance market in the forecast period, due to large investments in cloud-based solutions, early adoption of emerging technologies, and a large number of players present in this region. The APAC market is likely to see exponential progress and is predictable to be the most emergent region for the global data governance market. This is due to the rising essential to follow compliance and regulations being defined by regulatory bodies and organizations region. The Operations & IT market dominated the Europe Data Governance Market by Function and would remain to be a leading market till the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Enterprises

Data Governance Application Builders

Software Vendors

Cloud Service Providers

Research Institutions

Consulting Companies

Government

