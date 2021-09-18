Digital Printing Market Growth, Technological Innovation, Application & Forecast to 2025 | Hewlett-Packard, Canon, Ricoh Company, Mimaki Engineering, RoLAnd Dg, Xerox, Seiko Epson, Durst Phototechnik AG

Digital printing is a printing technique in which a digital-based image is directly printed on a medium. In the market discussed, the media will be various packaging products, such as food and beverage packaging and personal care products packaging. Digital printing market for packaging is an emerging market and has several advantages over traditional methods of printing (analog printing methods) . One such advantage is saving printing time by not using printing plates. In analog printing, printing plates are used repeatedly. The development of packaging and textile industries, and reduction in per unit cost of printing with digital printers are majorly driving the growth of digital printing technologies worldwide.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hewlett-Packard, Canon, Inc. , Ricoh Company, Ltd. , Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. , RoLAnd Dg Corporation , Xerox Corporation , Seiko Epson Corporation , Durst Phototechnik AG , Electronics for Imaging, Inc. , Inca Digital Printers Limited.

The Research Report on Global Digital Printing Market provides a comprehensive study comprising of a top-to-bottom research on the market dynamics, including market size, applications, types, rising technology, region, growth drivers & restraints.

Segment by Type

Aqueous

Solvent

UV-curable

Latex

Dye sublimation

Segment by Application

Plastic films or foils

Release liner

Glass

Textile

Paper

Ceramic

Global Digital Printing Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Printing Market Size

2.2 Digital Printing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Printing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Printing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Printing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Printing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digital Printing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digital Printing Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital Printing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Digital Printing Breakdown Data by End User

