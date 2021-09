Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence 2016 to 2022 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2022 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market

The Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2022 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

In Europe, the manufacturing industry is set to be the topmost industry for region’s economic growth. It provides huge business opportunities for domestic and global players and also a bundle of employment opportunities. In Europe, the initiative – Europe 2020 Agenda, digitalization and information communication technology (ICT) are set to be the core points.

Today, the adoption of most of the new technologies has been changing the manufacturing industry landscape. Over the next decades, Europe region is expected to become the manufacturing powerhouse due to rising government initiatives, adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), FDI inflows, M&A and strategic collaboration in the manufacturing industry.

The “Europe EMI” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022. At present, the increasing pressure to reduce the operation costs, new revenue business model, the need for better decision making, dynamic operation model, adoption of sensor technologies, robotics, IIoT, Industry 4.0 concept, and advanced cloud computing have led a huge demand for EMI in the manufacturing industry. The larger enterprises are moving towards the adoption of sensor technologies in internal and external (plants) businesses in order to access the real-time information about their manufacturing process. The key players covered in this report are ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Schneider Electric SE, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Honeywell Inc., HP Inc., Iconics Inc., Acumence, Parsec Automation Corp., etc.

The Europe EMI market is analyzed based on product type – software and services; industry type; enterprise type; and countries – the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, and Czech Republic. The services segment holds the major market share compared to software segment. The discrete manufacturing industry segment is expected to hold the major market share compared to process manufacturing industry. The UK, Germany, France and Italy are expected to outperform for EMI adoption followed by Poland, the Netherlands and Czech Republic.

The study covers and analyzes the “Europe EMI” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2016, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market over the period 2019-2026.

The Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2016, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global Europe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

