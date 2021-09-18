Five Star Hotel Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2023- Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt, ITC Hotels Limited, Shangri-La International Hotel Management, Jumeirah International

Five Star Hotel provide travelers and tourists with high-end lodging experience including facilities such as discreet check-in & check-out, heated & fresh water swimming pool (private swimming pools offered by many hotels), spa, fitness area, and others (including customized services) that distinguish them from the other ordinary hotels. Rise in demand for luxury stays due to change in preference of customers and upgradation in the services provided by hoteliers boost the growth of the luxury hotel market.

Rise in travel & tourism industry, growth in preference for leisure travel, and increase in standard of living are the major drivers that fuel the growth of luxury hotel market. However, rise in price of lodging is expected to hinder the market growth. Emergence of new luxury hotels is anticipated to unfold new business opportunities for the market in the coming years. Travelers opting for lavish vacations look chiefly for comfort and quality of service, while hotel tariffs may make for a secondary consideration. To compete in the luxury hotel market, companies are focused on providing unique customer experiences by investing in infrastructure and technologically advanced appliances. Building customer relations by extending the highest degree of hospitality is also a key area of focus.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Hyatt Corporation., ITC Hotels Limited, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., Jumeirah International LLC, and The Indian Hotel Companies Limited

Five Star Hotel Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

