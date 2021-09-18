GLOBAL FRUIT AND VEGETABLE MIXED JUICES MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SALES, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Juices are consumed due to their health benefits. Juices aid in digestion and provide better immunity. Fruit and vegetable mixed juices have the added advantage of having low sugar content and more nutrients than normal fresh juices. Due to this, consumers tend to include fruit and vegetable mixed juices in their daily diets.

The ambient segment dominates the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market and accounted for the largest market share, in terms of revenue. The ambient juice products have a shelf life of more than one year. Also, several companies are coming up with new packaging innovations to improve the shelf life of juice products. Recently, Metsä Board has introduced a new packaging concept, called the elevated drink box, through which the consumers can easily and conveniently enjoy beverages.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular distribution channels for fruit and vegetable mixed juice products. Much of the segment’s growth is due to the high growth of organized retail in developed and developing economies. In the US, the number of supermarkets is increasing significantly, which has subsequently increased the product sales through these retail formats. The sales of fruit and vegetable mixed juice through the online channel are set to grow during the forecast period with the rising number of internet users and the penetration rate of internet.

The global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Coca-Cola

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Dr Pepper Snapple

Nestle

PepsiCo

Antartic

Bionade

Boller

Chegworth Valley

Copella

Firefly Tonics

Fruitapeel

Refresco Gerber

Spumador

Wild

Zipperle

Market size by Product

Ambient

Chilled

Market size by End User

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trade

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K L). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

