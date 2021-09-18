Healthcare Business Intelligence Market to Register Substantial Expansion Worldwide by 2025 – Siemens, McKesson, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Verisk Analytics, Microsoft, Information Builders, Oracle

The report on “Healthcare Business Intelligence Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Business intelligence (BI) is defined as a set of techniques, technologies, and tools, which are used for the collection of raw data and then transformed it into meaningful, useful and insightful information. It provides present, past and future view of business processes. In health care the meaning of executive performance is varying as rapidly as the requirement for it is increasing. Business intelligence provide information, integration, delivery and analysis capabilities to healthcare organizations. The complex data gathered from numerous sources (operational, patient data) is analyzed and used by healthcare providers with the aid of BI platforms for the larger population.

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market report aims to provide a 360degree view of the market in terms of cuttingedge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for shortterm, midterm and longterm during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Siemens AG, McKesson Corporation, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Microsoft, Information Builders, Oracle, Accenture, and TABLEAU SOFTWARE

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market based on product, source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

