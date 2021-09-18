Healthcare CRM Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2025 | Key Players – Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Veeva Systems, Oracle Corporation

Healthcare CRM are used to collect huge volume of their patient data from multiple sources. In order to enhance sales, services, and marketing activities, and to achieve better ROI; the healthcare companies are increasingly using CRM solutions. CRM technology allows automation such as conveying test results, sending emails and text messages. Technology used for maintaining an efficient healthcare CRM such as social CRM, cloud based- CRM, predictive CRM, collaborative CRM, and mobile CRM.

Increase in demand of virtual care, home care, disease monitoring, and mobile monitoring applications by patients are the major drivers which are likely to boost the growth of healthcare CRM market. Furthermore, rising technological advancements in restructuring healthcare database and rapid economic development in are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Major Key Players of the Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market are:

Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Veeva Systems, Oracle Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Amdocs Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. among Others.

The Global Healthcare CRM Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare CRM industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare CRM market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application, end user, and geography. The global healthcare CRM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Technology:

Social CRM

Cloud Based-CRM

Predictive CRM

Collaborative CRM

Mobile CRM)

Application:

Case Management

Relationship Management

Community Outreach

Case Coordination

End User:

Providers

Payers and Others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Healthcare CRM Market Landscape

4 Healthcare CRM Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Healthcare CRM Market Analysis- Global

6 Healthcare Cyber Security Market- Global Regulatory Scenario

7 Healthcare CRM Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Product

8 Healthcare CRM Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Technology

9 Healthcare CRM Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Healthcare CRM Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End User

11 North America Healthcare CRM Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

12 Europe Healthcare CRM Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

13 Asia Pacific Healthcare CRM Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

14 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Healthcare CRM Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

15 South and Central America Healthcare CRM Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

16 Industry Landscape

18 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare CRM market based on product, technology, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare CRM market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

