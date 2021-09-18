Huge Growth for Blockchain in Insurance Market 2019 Global Development Countries Trends, Size, Industry Reviews by Top Key Players like Algorithmix, Amazon Web Services, Applied Blockchain, Cambridge Blockchain, Digital Asset Holdings, Earthport

Blockchain in Insurance Market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This report provides a detailed and analytical look at the various companies that are working to achieve a high market share in the global Blockchain in Insurance market. Data is provided for the top and fastest growing segments. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for analysis. Markets are categorized according to key criteria. To this end, the report includes a section dedicated to the company profile.

The insurance industry witnesses various obstacles & bottlenecks in their processes; blockchain helps in providing transparency, accountability, and enhanced security for saving money & time. Blockchain or the distributed ledger technology has progressively served the financial services industry for transforming the data security. There is an increasing need for streamlining the processes and for meeting the demand by the insurance industry. This has majorly driven the blockchain in insurance market. Further, factors including rising number of fraudulent claims of insurance and increasing need for efficient & secured systems have supplemented the demand for blockchain in the insurance industry. However, lack of universal standards is impeding the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Proliferation of IoT is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the blockchain in insurance market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Algorithmix

2. Amazon Web Services

3. Applied Blockchain

4. Cambridge Blockchain

5. Digital Asset Holdings

6. Earthport PLC.

7. IBM Corporation

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Oracle Corporation

10. SAP SE

