INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Intelligent Transportation Management System market, analyzes and researches the Intelligent Transportation Management System development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Thales
Siemens
Garmin
Kapsch Trafficcom
Tomtom International
Cubic
Q-Free
Efkon
Flir Systems
Denso
Geotoll
Electricfeel
Doublemap
Bestmile
Nutonomy
Iteris
Ricardo
Savari
Transcore
Lanner Electronics
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3090806-global-intelligent-transportation-management-system-market-size-status
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advanced Traffic Management System
Advanced Traveler Information System
ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System
Advanced Public Transportation System
Commercial Vehicle Operation
Market segment by Application, Intelligent Transportation Management System can be split into
Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
Intelligent Traffic Control
Collision Avoidance
Parking Management
Passenger Information Management
Ticketing Management
Emergency Vehicle Notification
Automotive Telematics
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Contents
Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Intelligent Transportation Management System
1.1 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Overview
1.1.1 Intelligent Transportation Management System Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market by Type
1.3.1 Advanced Traffic Management System
1.3.2 Advanced Traveler Information System
1.3.3 ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System
1.3.4 Advanced Public Transportation System
1.3.5 Commercial Vehicle Operation
1.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
1.4.2 Intelligent Traffic Control
1.4.3 Collision Avoidance
1.4.4 Parking Management
1.4.5 Passenger Information Management
1.4.6 Ticketing Management
1.4.7 Emergency Vehicle Notification
1.4.8 Automotive Telematics
2 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Thales
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Siemens
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Garmin
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Kapsch Trafficcom
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Tomtom International
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Cubic
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Q-Free
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Efkon
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Flir Systems
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Denso
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Geotoll
3.12 Electricfeel
3.13 Doublemap
3.14 Bestmile
3.15 Nutonomy
3.16 Iteris
3.17 Ricardo
3.18 Savari
3.19 Transcore
3.20 Lanner Electronics
4 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Intelligent Transportation Management System in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Intelligent Transportation Management System
5 United States Intelligent Transportation Management System Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
6 EU Intelligent Transportation Management System Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EU Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 EU Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3090806-global-intelligent-transportation-management-system-market-size-status
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com