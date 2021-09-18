Marine Navigation Systems Market Analysis and Demand with Future Forecast to 2023 | Danelec Marine, Flir Systems, Furuno Electric., Honeywell, Kongsberg Maritime, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine

2018-2023 Global Marine Navigation Systems Market Report Status and Outlook

Marine Navigation Systems consist of Chart Plotter and Electronic Navigation Chart. A Chart plotter is a device used in marine navigation that integrates GPS data with an electronic navigational chart (ENC). The chart plotter displays the ENC along with the position, heading and speed of the ship, and may display additional information from radar, automatic information systems (AIS) or other sensors.

An electronic navigational chart or ENC is an official database created by a national hydrographic office for use with an Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS). An electronic chart must conform to standards stated in the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) Publication S-57 before it can be certified as an ENC. Only ENCs can be used within ECDIS to meet the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) performance standard for ECDIS.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Marine Navigation Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Danelec Marine, Flir Systems, Furuno Electric., Honeywell, Kongsberg Maritime, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine, Periskal, Raytheon, AnschüTz, Safran Electronics & Defense, Wartsila

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Chart Plotter

Electronic Navigation Chart

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Ship

Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Boat

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Marine Navigation Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Marine Navigation Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Marine Navigation Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Marine Navigation Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Marine Navigation Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Marine Navigation Systems Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Marine Navigation Systems by Players

4 Marine Navigation Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Marine Navigation Systems Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Danelec Marine

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Marine Navigation Systems Product Offered

11.1.3 Danelec Marine Marine Navigation Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Danelec Marine News

11.2 Flir Systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Marine Navigation Systems Product Offered

11.2.3 Flir Systems Marine Navigation Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Flir Systems News

11.3 Furuno Electric

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Marine Navigation Systems Product Offered

11.3.3 Furuno Electric Marine Navigation Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Furuno Electric News

11.4 Honeywell

