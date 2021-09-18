Medical Gases Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status | Key Players – Air Liquide, Linde Gas, Praxair , Deagaer, Atlas Copco, Air Products and Chemicals, Matheson

Medical Gases Market

Medical gases are defined as one that is manufactured, packaged, and intended for administration to a patient in anesthesia, therapy, or diagnosis. These gases are used within hospital settings and pharma companies for many purposes. For instance, oxygen, used to provide supplemental oxygen patients, nitrous oxide, used as an anesthetic agent carbon dioxide, used to inflate areas of the body and helium, used in breathing mixtures. In addition, these gases are used in pharma companies to synthesize, sterilize, or insulate processes or products which contribute to human health.

The global medical gas market is driven by increasing prevalence of sleep apnea diseases and changing lifestyle of the population. Increasing geriatric population is a major factor driving the medical gases and equipment market. Further, growing awareness and healthcare expenditure bolster the market growth. Rising per capita income, high number of chronic diseases such as COPD, eating tobacco and smoking habits among others is expected to aid the market growth.

The “Global Medical Gas Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical gases with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global medical gas market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user, and geography. The global medical gas market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Key Players of the Medical gases Market are:

Air Liquide, Linde Gas, Praxair Inc., Deagaer, Atlas Copco, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Medical Gas Solutions, Airgas, Inc. and Messer Group.

By Product:

Medical Gas

Medical Gas Mixtures

Medical Gas Equipment

End User:

Hospitals & Emergency Services

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

The global medical gas market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into medical gas, medical gas mixtures and medical gas equipment. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & emergency services and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Medical Gas Market Landscape

4 Medical Gas Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Medical Gas Market Analysis- Global

6 Medical Gas Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Product

7 Medical Gas Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End User

8 North America Medical Gas Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

9 Europe Medical Gas Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

10 Asia Pacific Medical Gas Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Country Analysis

11 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Medical Gas Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

12 South and Central America Medical Gas Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

13 Medical Gas Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical gas market based on product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall medical gas market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America, being the largest market, is driven by presence of key players in the US and increasing focus on research and development activities. Additionally, rising prevalence for cardiovascular diseases and available treatment options is likely to boost the market growth.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

