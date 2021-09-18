Operational Database Management Market 2019 Trends, Size, Leading Key Players, Application Analysis, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global market of the operational database is projected to ascend at an impressive CAGR of 5% during the review period (2016-2022) to touch USD 28 Bn mark by 2022, reports Market Research Future (MRFR). The process which is also known as On-Line Transaction Process (OLTP) gives an unprecedented advantage over the traditional methods by providing the user with access to real-time management of the rapidly increasing and changing data. Operational databases store, modify, and manage data in real-time.

The operational database is a database which enables the user to access the data and manipulate it simultaneously. Operational database is independent of application programs which eventually offers better integrity and reduce the data repetition. It also allows the end users to customise and format based on different verticals such as healthcare, banking &financial institution and many more. Operational database are widely used in small and large enterprise which can be employed based on premise and on cloud. Constant evolving technology leads to the increase in number of solution providers and mining the real-time information enables the businesses to craft effective decision process are the major propelling factors for the operational database management market. However, increase in number of cyber-attacks and growing concern of security threats are anticipated to be restraining factors the operational database management market.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1978

Major Key Players

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

SAP SE (Germany),

InterSystems Corporation (U.S.),

MariaDB Corporation (Finland),

MongoDB Inc. (U.S.),

MarkLogic Corp. (U.S.),

Neo Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

According to MRFR, The Global Operational Database Management Market is expected to grow from US ~$28 Billion in 2016 to US~$ 60 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of ~5%. However, security & privacy concern among the users is one of the major restraints affecting the market growth.

Drivers and Restraints:

With the increase in the amount of data, proper backup has become imperative to allow storage of data, adequate analysis, and quick recovery. The traditional methodology is no longer suited compared to that of the operational database. Without getting much intrigued by application programs, this database offers better integrity without the errors of repetition.

The operation database has created a niche for itself in diverse sectors such as healthcare, banking & financial institutions, and others. This is due to its customizability and effective formatting procedures which give the end-users an advantage. Fetching of real-time data enables businesses to adopt quick and better solutions.

However, operational database management is not error-proof. Increasing number of cyber-attacks is a concern that can impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments:

The global operational database market has been segmented on the basis of applications, components, organization size and end-users. The applications of operational database market comprise majorly of data formatting, data validation and error tracking among others. Components include complex hardware and software. The operational database market can be categorized by organization size as small, medium and large. Furthermore, the operational database management is serving various end-user industry including healthcare, government, energy, insurance, financial services, entertainment, education and telecom among others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market of operational database owing to the presence of global players such as Oracle Corporation which is one of the leading firm in data base management system and thereby contributes majorly in growth of operational database. The major reasons contributing to increasing market share are development of advanced computer system and computer model. On the other hand, APAC is expected to grow in the forecast period due to increase in adoption of operational database in various sectors specifically in BFSI and healthcare, where a huge amount of data is to be maintained.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/operational-database-management-market-1978

Intended Audience

Software distributors

Software developers

Service providers

Cloud service providers

DBMS solution providers

Small & medium size businesses

Industrial end users

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL OPERATIONAL DATABASE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 2 GLOBAL OPERATIONAL DATABASE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 3 GLOBAL OPERATIONAL DATABASE MARKET, BY ORGANISATION SIZE

TABLE 4 GLOBAL OPERATIONAL DATABASE MARKET, BY END USER INDUSTRY

TABLE 5 GLOBAL OPERATIONAL DATABASE MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONAL DATABASE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONAL DATABASE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL OPERATIONAL DATABASE MARKET: BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL OPERATIONAL DATABASE MARKET: BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL OPERATIONAL DATABASE MARKET: BY ORGANISATION SIZE (%)

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL OPERATIONAL DATABASE MARKET: BY END USER INDUSTRY (%)

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL OPERATIONAL DATABASE MARKET: BY REGION

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]