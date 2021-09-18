Pacemaker Market Size, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2019-2025 | Global Analysis Report by Products (Implantable Pacemaker and External Pacemaker); and End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others)

Pacemaker is a medical device implanted in the chest energy to treat the abnormal heartbeat. This device generates electrical pulses of low energy that regularize the heartbeat. Two types of pacemakers are available in the market, namely, implantable pacemaker and external pacemaker. The patient who is suffering from arrhythmia, heart block, long QT syndrome, and atrial fibrillation will need a cardiovascular treatment through which pacemaker is implanted in the chest.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders globally and high cardiovascular disease incidences especially in underdeveloped nations are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of pacemaker market. Escalating demand of technological advancements, growing geriatric population, mounting demand of advanced diagnostics, and cost effective steps taken by governments globally are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Medtronic

2. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

3. Boston Scientific Corporation

4. Lepu Medical

5. ZOLL Medical Corporation

6. Abbott

7. OSCOR

8. OSYPKA AG

9. Shree Pacetronix Limited

10. MEDICO S.p.A.

The “Global Pacemaker Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pacemaker industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global pacemaker market with detailed market segmentation by products, end user, and geography. The global pacemaker market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The pacemaker market based on product is segmented into the implantable pacemaker and external pacemaker. The implantable pacemaker segment is further sub segmented into biventricular, single chamber, and dual chamber pacemakers. Based on end users the pacemaker market is segmented into Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global pacemaker market based on products and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall pacemaker market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America region is expected to dominate the pacemaker market in the global arena due to high geriatric population base suffering from cardiovascular diseases and increase in the adoption of robust healthcare infrastructure. However, Europe is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to rising consumption of cardiac devices.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key pacemaker manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Medtronic, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Lepu Medical, ZOLL Medical, Abbott, OSCOR, OSYPKA AG, Shree Pacetronix Limited, and MEDICO S.p.A. among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Pacemaker Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Pacemaker Market – By Product

3.2.2 Pacemaker Market – By End User

3.2.3 Pacemaker Market – By Region

3.2.3.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Pacemaker Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

Continue….

