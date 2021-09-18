Pet Care Market Set to Encounter Paramount Growth with Myriad Advances

Pet owners treat their pets as family members and pamper them with a variety of pet food; this is directly contributing to an increase in the sales of pet care products.

North America will be the highest revenue-generating region in the pet care market and is anticipated to account for more than 40% of the total market.

The global Pet Care market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pet Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pet Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

