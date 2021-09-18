RESIDENTIAL SOLAR ENERGY STORAGE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

In this report, the global Residential Solar Energy Storage market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Residential Solar Energy Storage in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

East Penn Manufacturing

LG Chem

BYD

Panasonic

redT energy storage

SAMSUNG SDI

sonnen

Saft

A123 Systems

Daimler

Enphase Energy

e-On Batteries

Sharp Electronics

KOSTAL Solar Electric

GESS

GS Yuasa International

HOPPECKE Batterien

SMA Solar Technology

Exide Technologies

Fronius International

Nedap

Sinetech

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Li-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Collective House

Detached House

Other

Table of Contents

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Research Report 2018

1 Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Residential Solar Energy Storage

1.2 Residential Solar Energy Storage Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Li-ion Battery

1.2.4 Lead-acid Battery

1.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Segment by Application

1.3.1 Residential Solar Energy Storage Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Collective House

1.3.3 Detached House

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Residential Solar Energy Storage (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Residential Solar Energy Storage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Residential Solar Energy Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Residential Solar Energy Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Residential Solar Energy Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Residential Solar Energy Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

