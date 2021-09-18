Smart Glove Market is flourishing Worldwide

Smart wearable gloves are electronic devices with microcontrollers worn on hands as an accessory. This design incorporates practical functions as well as features. The global smart glove market was valued at $1,740 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,373 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2023. The smart glove market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rising in purchasing power and strengthening economy across the globe.

The key players profiled in the study are Apple Inc., HaptX, Flint Rehab, Maze Exclusive, NEOFECT, Vandrico Solutions Inc. (Oxstren), Workaround GmbH (ProGlove), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seekas Technology Co. Ltd., and Lab Brothers LLC. The report analyzes the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the smart glove market.

Further the global smart glove market is segmented based on usage, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of usage, the market is classified into fitness tracker, specific health issue monitoring device, media & connected device and others. By industry vertical, it is divided into healthcare, industrial, fitness and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the smart glove market in 2016, accounting for around 40% share, owing to surge in demand for advanced circuitry, wireless connectivity, and independent processing capability.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Smart Glove Market, By Usage

Chapter 5: Global Smart Glove Market, By Industry Vertical

Chapter 6: World Smart Glove Market By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profile

