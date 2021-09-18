Smart Pills Market – Business Opportunity And Application Analysis is segmented on the basis of application, disease indication, and end user

The Smart Pills market is among the fastest-growing branches of economy. To be successful in this rapidly evolving, highly competitive sector, companies need high-quality, up-to-date information and insight. The Insight Partners Research Publications have been providing research and market analysis services for the Smart Pills sectors.

“Global Smart Pills Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart pills industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global smart pills market with detailed market segmentation by application, disease indication, end user, and geography. The global smart pills market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

There is tremendous increase in the use of smart pills in healthcare with wide range of applications such as capsule endoscopy, patient monitoring and drug delivery. Also known as smart medicines, smart pills are ingestible capsules embedded with miniaturized micro-electronics. These pills primarily monitor the compliance of a patient to a prescribed drug regimen. Therefore, patient monitoring has become has become one of the major areas of application in this market. Smart pills are also use for various disease indications such as gastrointestinal diseases, cancer and neurological disorders.

Growth of the market for smart pills is ruled by various factors such as increasing demand for advanced drug delivery system and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Also, healthcare providers are now becoming aware about the use of smart pills for patient monitoring, which further supplements the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of smart pills and strict regulatory requirements may restrain the growth of the market.

The global smart pills market is segmented on the basis of application, disease indication, and end user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring. Capsule endoscopy is further segmented into small bowel capsule endoscopy, colon capsule endoscopy, controllable capsule endoscopy, storable capsule endoscopy and others. On the basis of disease indication, the market is segmented into gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, cancer, inherited disorders and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research institutes and home healthcare.

In North America, the market is mainly driven by increasing number of market players focusing on drug delivery and patient monitoring, and emergence of new market players offering innovative solutions in the market. Additionally, FDA approvals received by key players in the market also furnishes the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2017, “Abilify MyCite” smart pill by Proteus Digital Health received FDA approval for its use in US.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart pills market based on application, disease indication and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Smart Pills market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.