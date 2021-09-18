Video on Demand (VOD) Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Video on Demand (VOD) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

VOD solutions enable users to watch long-form content on-demand, as opposed to being received through traditional live linear programming. This market insight examines trends driving global VOD growth. VOD can be received as part of cable, satellite, IPTV subscription, or via the Internet through an online video service provider.

Major forces driving this market are reaching audiences on any device, delivering best possible viewer experience, enabling time-shifting view, and unmatched scalability. VOD solutions helps the viewers to reach any connected device, offering a key competitive advantage in terms of consumer reach despite of various challenges involved such as diversified bit rates, operating systems, digital rights management (DRM) and multiple screen formats. As customers want to acquire large number of programs, they demand for high quality videos and this is where an emergence of OTT and IPTV occur. Therefore, TV no longer considers itself a push industry, because viewers are now pulling the content they require. As the TV experience is changing rapidly from a traditional linear TV, OTT viewers are surpassing IPTV viewers. The VOD providers are consolidating their grounds in the highly competitive market through mergers and acquisitions to build feature-rich solutions and attain better market visibility.

This report studies the Video on Demand (VOD) market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Video on Demand (VOD) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Video on Demand (VOD) market size was — million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of –% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Video on Demand (VOD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video on Demand (VOD) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Apple

CinemaNow

Comcast

Crackle

DirecTV

Dish TV

Google

Hulu

Indieflix

Netflix

Sky

SnagFilms

TalkTalk TV

Time Warner

Verizon Communications

Virgin Media

Vudu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Adult, Children/ Animation

Documentary

Films and TV Fiction

Music

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Commerce

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Video on Demand (VOD) Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Video on Demand (VOD) Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Video on Demand (VOD) Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video on Demand (VOD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Video on Demand (VOD) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Video on Demand (VOD) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

