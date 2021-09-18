WATERWAY TRANSPORTATION SOFTWARE AND SERVICES MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Waterway Transportation Software and Services market, analyzes and researches the Waterway Transportation Software and Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Accenture
Bass Software
Veson Nautical Corporation
Aljex Software
Descartes Systems Group
Highjump Software
Trans-I Technologies
DNV GL
SAP
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Warehousing
Vessel Tracking
Freight Security
Yard Management
Ship Broker
Maritime Software
Other
Market segment by Application, Waterway Transportation Software and Services can be split into
Consumer & Retail
Oil & Gas
Industrial & Manufacturing
Energy & Mining
Other
Table of Contents
Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Waterway Transportation Software and Services
1.1 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Warehousing
1.3.2 Vessel Tracking
1.3.3 Freight Security
1.3.4 Yard Management
1.3.5 Ship Broker
1.3.6 Maritime Software
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Consumer & Retail
1.4.2 Oil & Gas
1.4.3 Industrial & Manufacturing
1.4.4 Energy & Mining
1.4.5 Other
2 Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Accenture
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Bass Software
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Veson Nautical Corporation
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Aljex Software
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Descartes Systems Group
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Highjump Software
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Trans-I Technologies
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 DNV GL
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 SAP
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Waterway Transportation Software and Services in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Waterway Transportation Software and Services
5 United States Waterway Transportation Software and Services Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……Continued
