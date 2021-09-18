Worldwide Software Defined WAN 2016 to 2022 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Worldwide Sports Analytics Market 2022 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market.

The Worldwide Sports Analytics market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2022 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Worldwide Sports Analytics market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Over the past 3 decades, various sporting events and sports clubs have seen an incredible growth in the amount of revenue generated. This was mostly due to the growth in television broadcasting and rise in the number of sponsorships and advertising sales. At present, most of the professional sports leagues and clubs are looking for different opportunities to create new revenue streams. Due to recent developments in ICT, a lot of data is being generated related to players and audience & sports teams are valuing the insight into these data to improve their team performance, and engage and grow their audience base. Thus, the use of analytics in sports is evolving as a major business and is expected to become a necessity for all the major sports clubs and leagues.

Sports analytics received a major boost from wearable devices, video cameras and various sensors. SportVU camera systems are used in basketball leagues and pitch f/x and field f/x technologies are used in the Major League Baseball. Few vendors have capitalized by providing hardware and later associated analytics. Big data and cloud technology played a major role in the growth of sports analytics and several vendors have their own cloud powered analytics platform. The platform is being used for various applications in business intelligence and performance analytics. With the help of cloud technology, vendors in video analysis provide unlimited video storage and video analytics and services.

Market Analysis

The Worldwide Sports Analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to touch an aggregate of 3.97 billion by 2022. The sports analytics market is segmented into sports type, applications and regions. The major applications covered in the report are fan insights & engagement analysis, team management analysis, business operations analysis, video analysis, injury and health assessments, and others. Globally, the fan base has been growing and sports industry value chain players are investing to provide the high-end services for their fans to gain the revenue and to be competitive in the market. The enterprises are adopting the analytics tools in their business units to meet their fan demands. Thus, fan insight and engagement is expected to play a key role in this sector.

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084713

Segments Analysis

The sports type segment covers team/group sports and individual sport. The team sports include various leading sports namely, American Football, Association Football, Cricket, Hockey, Baseball, Basketball, and Others. The team sports segment is expected to hold the major market share in sports analytics market, with association football dominating the market. In terms of adoption, baseball and basketball clubs have a high adoption rate. While NHL is a new entrant in the world of analytics, NFL is still facing difficulties in adopting it in strategy, planning and scouting. Football remains the largest potential market for analytics. Opportunity areas are team sports such as cricket and golf, and individual sports such as athletics, archery and swimming.

The analytics in sports is widely used in scouting, team performance analysis and strategic game planning. It has now grown to different aspects of business as well. This is mostly due to the rise in the number of wearable technologies and sensors being used in games, and in identifying customer touch points. The data extracted is used in player and team performance analysis, injury prevention, revenue generation through ticket and merchandising, understanding fan behavior, and creating marketing plans. Both the analytic tools and skilled analysts play a major role in assisting the coaches and managers.

Regional Analysis

Leagues in North America are the major customers of sports analytics. Baseball and basketball leagues in the region have the highest adoption rate. In recent years, clubs in ice hockey have started investing in analytics and American Football remains a big market. Europe is the second major market for sports analytics. The region is ruled by major football leagues and is investing in fitness and performance analytics, and business intelligence. Few of the clubs even have dedicated analytics team. Asia Pacific and Middle East remain the major opportunity markets for sports analytics. Asia Pacific has seen a rise in a number of leagues, and investments in sports by public and private entities. Middle East is about to host a rising number of tournaments and is likely to invest in marketing and business operations.

Key Players and Competitive Analysis

Major players in sports analytics market are Stats LLC, Catapult Sports, SportRadar, SAP SE, IBM, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau and Accenture. With the rise in the popularity of sports analytics, few of the global technology vendors such as SAP and IBM entered the market in early 2010. The core players such as Stats LLC and Opta sports who were into sports technologies, data and services, started adding analytics to their portfolio.

In the present scenario, while several start-ups are coming up with different solutions for various applications, bigger players are acquiring companies and investing in expanding the portfolio to become the leading aggregators in the market. The future investments by major players lie towards the aggregation of tracking systems, wearable devices and analytics.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the analytics demand and adoption rate in the various sports in the industry. It also provides details about the major drivers, which are going to support the market growth, challenges that impact on the revenue growth and key business opportunities for the players to invest, expand or upgrade the products/services to meet the changing demands. Also, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the vendor’s business strategies, product analysis, business focus area, etc. Furthermore, the report gives complete details to key stakeholders to analyze their business opportunities with the use of countries, applications, and sports types analysis specific to sports analytics, major market trends, industry trends, supporting and emerging key technology and outlook of analytics in the sports industry.

Source Information

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/worldwide-sports-analytics-market-is-projected-to-attain-substantial-absolute-opportunity-in-terms-of-value-through-2022-2019-05-17

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global Worldwide Sports Analytics market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10084713

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609