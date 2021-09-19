2028 Report on Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Ambulatory Surgery Center market was valued at $77800 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $128800 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Ambulatory Surgery Center from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Ambulatory Surgery Center market.

Leading players of Ambulatory Surgery Center including:

EHH

THC

Mednax

HCA Healthcare

Team Health

Surgical Care Affiliates

QHC

Surgery Partners

Medical Facilities

Terveystalo Healthcare

SurgCenter Development

Healthway Medical

Eifelhoehen-Klinik

ASCOA

Nueterra Healthcare

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Single-specialty Centers

Multi-specialty Centers

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Orthopedics

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

