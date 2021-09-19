Aircraft Lighting Market – Innovations and Technological Developments in Industry till 2023

Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market Report: Information by Type (Interior and Exterior), by Aircraft (Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Others), by Vendor (OEM and Aftermarket), by Technology (Traditional, LED and Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2023

The global commercial aircraft lighting market is driven by various factors such as increase in passenger traffic and subsequent demand for new aircraft, and rising adoption of LED lighting systems.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1426

Furthermore, the aircraft modernization programs being adopted around the globe and increased retrofit of existing aircraft is further imparting market growth. Meanwhile, delays in aircraft deliveries and decreasing profitability of airlines in developing regions hinders the market growth to a certain extent. However, increasing preference towards customization of aircraft cabins offer promising growth opportunities for the market players.

Aircraft lighting system is the prime source of illumination of the aircraft. It serves two main purposes. Exterior lighting provide illumination at night for navigation, signaling, landing, and anti-collision, while the interior lighting provides illumination for instruments, equipment, crew stations, and cabins. Nowadays, mood lighting features such as simulation of sunlight and sunsets are being implemented in the aircraft to offer better travel experience to the passengers as good lighting is considered to be the second most important factor in passenger comfort.

Regional Analysis:

The commercial aircraft lighting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to be the largest market for commercial aircraft lighting. The commercial aircraft lighting market across the globe is expected to rise at a considerable pace during the forecast period due to rise in demand for new aircraft and focus on aircraft modernization programs in all the above-mentioned regions.

Segmentation:

The global commercial aircraft lighting market is segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Interior and Exterior

Segmentation by Aircraft: Wide-body, Narrow-body, and others

Segmentation by Vendor: OEM and Aftermarket

Segmentation by Technology: Traditional, LED, and Others

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Key Players:

The key players in commercial aircraft lighting market are Astronics Corporation (US), Cobham plc (UK), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Luminator Technology Group (US), Oxley Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Safran SA (France), STG Aerospace Limited (UK), Soderberg Manufacturing Co. Inc. (US), and United Technologies Corporation (US).

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/commercial-aircraft-lighting-market-1426

Intended Audience

Aircraft Lighting System Manufacturing Companies

Aircraft OEMs

Airlines

Aviation Authorities

Component Providers

Defense Organizations

Research Institutions

Regulatory Bodies

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]