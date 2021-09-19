Artificial Lift Systems Market Outlook to 2025- Industry Analysis by Geography, Components, Competitive Landscape, Key Company Information-Growth Trends and Forecasts
Artificial lift is a method used to lower the producing bottomhole pressure (BHP) on the formation to obtain a higher production rate from the well. This can be done with a positive-displacement downhole pump, such as a beam pump or a progressive cavity pump (PCP), to lower the flowing pressure at the pump intake. It also can be done with a downhole centrifugal pump, which could be a part of an electrical submersible pump (ESP) system. Most oil wells require artificial lift at some point in the life of the field, and many gas wells benefit from artificial lift to take liquids off the formation so gas can flow at a higher rate.
The North American artificial lift systems Market is anticipated to witness high growth over the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to the advances in the field of shale gas discovery and availability of low-pressure oil wells in the region. Additionally, the U.S. is expected to witness high growth in unconventional resources such as shale oil, tight oil, and growing marginal well count, which is anticipated to spur the future artificial lifts demand in North America.
The Global Artificial Lift Systems Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
Some of the top players covered in the Global Artificial Lift Systems report include the following:
Weatherford
Schlumberger
General Electric
Baker Hughes
Halliburton
Dover
National Oilwell Varco
Borets
Cameron
Novomet
In terms of product types, the Global Artificial Lift Systems Market is segmented as follows:
Rod Lift
ESP
PCP
Hydraulic Pumps
Gas Lift
Plunger Lift
The Global Artificial Lift Systems Market segmentation in terms of application
Oil & Gas Industry
Others
Finally, the Artificial Lift Systems industry is segmented by region into:
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
