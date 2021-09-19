Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market by Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023 – NVIDIA, Waymo, Intel, IBM, Microsoft

The report on “Automotive Artificial Intelligence” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Artificial Intelligence uses various computer functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving based on human intelligence. It involves the science and engineering of intelligent computer programs.AI systems can be used in various disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering to build an intelligent system. Applications that incorporate the AI systems in automotive are semi-autonomous and autonomous.

The global automotive artificial intelligence market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for autonomous vehicles and increase in preference for an enhanced user experience and convenience features. However, threat of hackers and rise in cybercrime is expected to restrain the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Otto Motors, BMW, Tesla Inc., Toyota

The report segments the automotive artificial intelligence market based on component, technology, application, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Further, hardware is classified into processor, memory, and networks. Furthermore, processor is bifurcated into microprocessor and graphics processing unit. By technology the market is segmented into machine learning & deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. By application, it is fragmented into semi-autonomous and autonomous. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

