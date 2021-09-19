Automotive Camera market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts

The automotive camera can be described as on board camera, which captures the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. The automotive camera market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as due to an increase in sales of automobiles and advancement of sensors used in cameras. Furthermore, rise in number of road fatalities is expected to stimulate the growth of the market. In addition, social factors such as a surge in awareness of road safety by the people and implementation of stringent road safety regulations by the government are anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, ongoing advancements in the camera technology along with large production output of the product are expected to lower price drastically, which is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Aptiv, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Gentex Corporation, Mobileye, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STONKAM CO.,LTD, and Valeo Data Protection

The global automotive camera market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, vehicle type, view type and electric vehicle type. Based on application type the market is segmented as park assist and adas.On the basis of technology the market is segmented as digital, infrared and thermal camera. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Based on view type the market is segmented as single view and multi camera system. Based on electric vehicle type the market is segmented as battery and hybrid electric vehicles.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive camera market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Automotive Camera Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Automotive Camera Market Analysis- Global Analysis Automotive Camera Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Technology Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 -Vehicle Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 -View Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 -Electric Vehicle Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Automotive Camera Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

