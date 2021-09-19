Automotive Display Market Competitive Analysis, Demand, Size, Share, Revenue, Global Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Tier 1 players such as Panasonic Corporation, Texas instruments, and Qualcomm Technologies are developing high-end automotive displays integrated with navigation, entertainment, and many other features into automotive displays which are attracting consumers on high scale.

Globally, the automotive display market is expected to grow from USD 11 billion in 2017 to USD 23 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for automotive displays integrated with features such as infotainment, telematics and navigation among others is expected to drive the market during forecast period. The market has several opportunities such as ongoing development of electric vehicles and semi-autonomous automobiles and new smart mirror and entertainment applications among others.

Key Players:

The key players in the automotive display market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – LG Display Co. Ltd (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Delphi Technologies (UK), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Visteon Corporation (US), Continental AG (Germany), 3M Company (US), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy), and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (US) These players contribute a major share in the growth of automotive display market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Denso Corporation (Japan), Synaptics Incorporated (US), and Nidec Corporation (Japan), among others.

Segmentation

The global automotive display market is segmented into type, technology, display size, applications and region.

By type, the market is segmented into rear seat entertainment touchscreen display, center stack touchscreen display, advanced instrument cluster display, and others.

By technology, the market is segmented into TFT LCD, PMOLED, PMLCD, AMOLED, and others.

By display size, the market is segmented into 3”-5”, 6”-10”, and >10”.

By applications, the market is segmented telematics, infotainment, navigation, others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for automotive display is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of automotive display market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be at fastest growing market during forecast period. Due to presence of developed economies such as Japan, China, and South Korea, the market is expected to grow in the region leading to market growth. Presence of companies such as LG display Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation drives the automotive display market in Asia-Pacific.

Europe is expected to dominate the global automotive display market during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France are expected to dominate the automotive display market in Europe. Large number of premium car manufacturers such as Bugati and Bentley are expected to drive the automotive display market in Europe.

North America is also expected to grow at faster rate during forecast period due to early adoption of trending technologies such as artificial intelligance and IoT and better infrastructure to deploy these technologies.

