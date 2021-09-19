Calcium Market Global Potential Growth, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis of Key Players Forecasts to 2019-2025

Calcium is a chemical element with symbol Ca and atomic number 20. An alkaline earth metal, calcium is a reactive metal that forms a dark oxide-nitride layer when exposed to air. Its physical and chemical properties are most similar to its heavier homologues strontium and barium.

Of the key end use industries, the construction industry has emerged as one of the most promising sectors for the market.

The global Calcium market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Calcium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Maruo Calcium

Schaefer Kalk GMBH

Okutama Kogyo

Solvay S.A.

Huber Engineered Materials

Excalibar Minerals LLC

Omya AG

Imerys

Mississippi Lime Compan

Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha

Minerals Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Calcium Chloride

Propionate

Silicate

Carbonate

Calcium Chloride

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food

Construction

Chemicals

