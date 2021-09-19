Castor Oil Market Analysis, Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2025

The qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Castor Oil Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2025”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2025. Castor Oil Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them NK Proteins, Jayant Agro Organics, Ambuja, Adani Group, RPK Agrotech, Gokul Overseas, Kanak, Adya Oil, Taj Agro Products, Girnar Industries, Bom Brazil, Kisan, Thai Castor Oil, ITOH Oil Chemicals, Tongliao TongHua, Tongliao Weiyu, Tianxing, Kanghui, Huanghe Youzhi, Xingtai Lantian, Hewei

This report studies the global market size of Castor Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Castor Oil in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Castor Oil market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Castor oil is is a pale yellow vegetable oil that is extracted from castor seeds. Castor oil is mainly used in preservative, medicine, lubrication etc. Currently, India is the largest producer of castor seeds and accounts for over 80% of the global production, followed by China and Brazil.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of castor oil and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next few years due to strong growth in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of castor oil in the Asia Pacific region.

The castor oil market in Europe is growing on the back of rising demand of bio based cosmetic production, whereas the demand for castor oil in North America is driven by the strong consumption of biodiesel.

In 2017, the global Castor Oil market size was 1180 million US$ and is forecast to 1470 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Castor Oil market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Market Size Split by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical/cosmetic Grade

Industry Grade

Market Size Split by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Industry

Industrial

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Castor Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Castor Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Castor Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Castor Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Castor Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Castor Oil are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Castor Oil market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

