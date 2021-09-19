Civil drones Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions with Forecast to 2027 | 3D Robotics, AeroVironment, Aeryon Labs , Insitu , Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Drones offer cost savings with wide view of inaccessible and otherwise tough and difficult to navigate locations. The civil drones are capable of carrying loads on long distances and have HD cameras that enables them to record terrain and make great aerial photos. These drones are also utilized for surveying, mapping and inspection application.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Civil drones market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for drones in agriculture and increasing demand for drone service. Moreover, drone logistics is expected to stimulate civil drone market in the future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Civil drones Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Civil drones industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of civil drones market with detailed market segmentation by type, platform, application, end-user, and geography. The global civil drones market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading civil drones market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

– 3D Robotics, Inc.

– AeroVironment, Inc.

– Aeryon Labs Inc.

– Insitu Inc.

– Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.

– Parrot SA

– PrecisionHawk Inc.

– QuestUAV

– SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

– Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global civil drones market is segmented on the basis of type, platform, application, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as Fixed Wing Drone and Rotary Wing Drone. On the basis of the platform the market is segmented as hardware, software, and service. Further, based on application, the market is divided into Aerial Photography, Surveying, Mapping, Inspection, and Others. Furthermore, on basis of end-user, market is segmented as agriculture, real estate/infrastructure, energy & power, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global civil drones market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Civil drones market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Civil drones market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the civil drones market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CIVIL DRONES MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CIVIL DRONES MARKET – K EY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. CIVIL DRONES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CIVIL DRONES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. CIVIL DRONES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM

9. CIVIL DRONES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. CIVIL DRONES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

11. CIVIL DRONES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. CIVIL DRONES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

