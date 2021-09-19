Connected Agriculture Market Show High Growth By Near Future With Global Leading Players , Trends and Forecast 2027

Connected agriculture assists the farmers on the tactics to use different methods, tools, pesticides, fertilizer, machinery, and other equipment increase productivity. Use of connected agriculture in farming activities also supports the farmers to increase their income level. With an aim to improve the level of farm yield while reducing labor wages is driving the connected agriculture market in a current scenario

However, due to limited awareness of connected agriculture technology introduced by IT industries for farmers, is one of a restraining factor responsible for creating barriers in the growth of connected agriculture market. Nevertheless, use of the internet for rural development including agriculture is expected to result in a prominent increase in social and economic benefits for the rural people which would nurture the connected agriculture market in the forthcoming period.

The “Global connected agriculture market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the connected agriculture industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global connected agriculture market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of component, solution, application, platform, and geography. The global connected agriculture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading connected agriculture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Accenture Plc

2. Ag Leader Technology

3. Decisive Farming

4. Epicor Software Corporation

5. IBM Corporation

6. Link Labs

7. Microsoft Corporation

8. Orange Business Services

9. Trimble Inc.

10. Vodafone Group Plc

Get Sample Copy of ” Connected Agriculture Market ” Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00009380

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected agriculture market based on component, solution, application, and platform. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall connected agriculture market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the connected agriculture market.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CONNECTED AGRICULTURE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CONNECTED AGRICULTURE MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. CONNECTED AGRICULTURE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CONNECTED AGRICULTURE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 -COMPONENT

8. CONNECTED AGRICULTURE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTION

9. CONNECTED AGRICULTURE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM

10. CONNECTED AGRICULTURE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

11. CONNECTED AGRICULTURE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

To Purchase This report details at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00009380

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]