Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Set to Grow according to Forecasts – Dexcom, Abbott, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Arkray, Cellnovo, Echo Therapeutics, Nemaura, Tandem Diabetes Care, and PharmaTech Solutions

Continuous blood glucose monitoring system is a medical device which is used to track and monitor glucose levels in the blood. This system will help the patients to continuously track & monitor the fluctuations in the sugar level. The various components of continuous blood glucose monitoring system are insulin pumps, sensors, and transmitters and receivers among other to monitor it in real time.

The mounting inclination of patients towards real-time health monitoring and availability of reliable, frequent, and real time track assistance are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of continuous blood glucose monitoring system market. Increase in the prevalence of diabetic patients, rising attention towards health awareness, and increasing affordability of devices are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Dexcom, Inc.

2. Abbott

3. Bayer AG

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

5. Arkray Inc.

6. Cellnovo

7. Echo Therapeutics Inc.

8. Nemaura

9. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

10. PharmaTech Solutions, Inc.

The “Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the continuous blood glucose monitoring system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global continuous blood glucose monitoring system market with detailed market segmentation by components, testing sites, application, and geography. The global continuous blood glucose monitoring system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The continuous blood glucose monitoring system market is segmented based on components which is further sub- segmented into the insulin pumps, sensors, and transmitters and receivers. The testing site segment is sub divided into alternate site testing, fingertip, and others. Some of the key applications of continuous blood glucose monitoring system are Type 1 diabetic patients, Type 2 diabetic patients, gestational diabetes, and critical care patients, among others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global continuous blood glucose monitoring system market based on components, testing site, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall continuous blood glucose monitoring system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America region is expected to dominate the continuous blood glucose monitoring system market in the global arena due to growing FDA approvals and increase in number of diabetic patients in the US. However, rising economies of China & India and enhancing healthcare infrastructure in APAC is expected to boost the demand for continuous blood glucose monitoring system market in the future.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key continuous blood glucose monitoring system manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market Dexcom, Inc., Abbott, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Arkray Inc., Cellnovo, Echo Therapeutics Inc., Nemaura, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., and PharmaTech Solutions, Inc. among Others.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market – By Component

3.2.2 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market – By Testing site

3.2.3 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market – By Application

3.2.4 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

Continue….

