Current and Future Scope of Dental Implants Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR Of 7.6% to Reach USD 7,417.4 Mn | Industry Forecast 2027

The global dental implants market accounted to US$ 3,872.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 7,417.4 Mn by 2027.

Major factors responsible for driving market growth include, increasing prevalence of tooth loss, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and technological developments in the dental implants. However, limited reimbursement available for implantation procedures and high costs of dental implants and bridges are likely to hamper the market growth. Additionally, the future trend such as increasing adoption of mini dental implants is expected to increase in the forecast period. Dental implants, and their respective parts and tools, have become the fastest growing area in dentistry and the dental supply industry. Every year, more than 800,000 individual implants are placed in the United States and more than 1.8 million in the European Union.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Danaher

2. Dentsply Sirona

3. Zimmer Biomet

4. Institut Straumann AG

5. AVINENT

6. OSSTEM IMPLANT

7. Bicon, LLC

8. DIO IMPLANT

9. DENTIUM

10. Adin Global

Throughout the history of dental implants, the trend toward smaller, yet fully functioning, implants has been apparent. This is partially responsible for the growth in popularity of mini-implants. Many other factors present themselves along with the dawn of mini-implants. Thus, the increasing adoption of mini dental implants is likely to be a prevalent trend in the global dental implants market during the future years.

The global dental implants market by product was segmented into dental bridges, dental crowns, dentures, abutments and others. In 2018, the product segment of the dental implants market was led by dental bridges segment. In 2018, the dental bridges segment held a largest market share of 40.1% of the dental implants market, by product. In case of implant supported bridges, instead of being supported by crowns or frameworks, these bridges are supported by dental implants. The dental bridges are cost effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a prominent alternative for implants, due to which the segment accounts for a maximum share.

The global dental implants market on the basis of material is segmented into titanium implants and zirconium implants. Titanium segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Titanium segment dominated the dental implants market, by material as titanium is the most widely used and preferred material for dental implants. Moreover, the titanium implants are biocompatible in nature further adding to the benefits served by the material.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for dental implants included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Canadian Association for Healthcare Reimbursement, National Research Foundation (NRF), General Dental Council, National Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Oral Health Program and others.

