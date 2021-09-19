Defibrillator Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment during the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Defibrillators are devices that deliver a dose of electric current or counter shock to the heart. Defibrillation is a treatment used for life threatening cardiac dysrhythmias, specifically ventricular fibrillation and non-perfusing ventricle tachycardia.

The Defibrillator market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing focus towards public access defibrillators by public and private organizations, technological advancements in defibrillator devices, increasing geriatric population and increasing incidence of cardiac diseases. Nevertheless, product failures and recalls, increasing costing pressure on players and lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The “Global Defibrillator Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Defibrillator market with detailed market segmentation by Product, End User and geography. The global Defibrillator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Defibrillator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Defibrillator market is segmented on the basis of Product and End User. Based on product the market is segmented into Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and External Defibrillator. ICD is further sub segmented into Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, CRT with pacemaker and ICD function. External Defibrillator is further sub segmented into Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External Defibrillator, and Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals & Cardiac Centers, Pre-hospital Settings, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market and Home Care Settings.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Defibrillator market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Defibrillator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

